O.K. Shellhammer (1934 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Ray and I are saddened to learn of O.K.'s death. I always..."
    - Marsha Henry Goff
  • "My sincere condolences to your family for the loss of your..."
    - Z L

Shellhammer, O.K. born Sep. 26, 1934 died peacefully Saturday, April 6th, 2019. Preceded in death by father, mother, and two sisters. Leaving 2 daughters, 2 son-in-laws, 3 granddaughters, 2 sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews. Retired SW Bell 1991, retired Lt. Col. USAF 1994, Volunteer at MO Bap Hospital since 1992 and member of American Legion. Viewing at Scharader Funeral Home, 4/11/19, 5-8 pm and memorial services at Kirkwood Baptist church 4/12/19 at 11:00 am.

logo
Funeral Home
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO 63011
636-227-5511
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.