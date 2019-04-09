Shellhammer, O.K. born Sep. 26, 1934 died peacefully Saturday, April 6th, 2019. Preceded in death by father, mother, and two sisters. Leaving 2 daughters, 2 son-in-laws, 3 granddaughters, 2 sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews. Retired SW Bell 1991, retired Lt. Col. USAF 1994, Volunteer at MO Bap Hospital since 1992 and member of American Legion. Viewing at Scharader Funeral Home, 4/11/19, 5-8 pm and memorial services at Kirkwood Baptist church 4/12/19 at 11:00 am.
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO 63011
636-227-5511
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019