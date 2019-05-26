Mauer, Olive Ann passed Friday May 24, 2019. Mother to Marcia Mueller, Pam Barr (deceased), Jeff Mauer, Gayle Mauer (Lan Weisberger); grandmother to Garrick (Briana), Greg, Robert (Anjanette), Kurt (Lindsey), Jena, Casey, Cami; great-grandmother to Aidan, Cora, Alex, Arthur, Megan, Bryli. A life long resident of St. Louis and proud member of the Class of '44 (Cleveland High), she will be missed by many. A celebration of Olive's long life will be held at a later date.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 26, 2019