Kubala, Olina Lee (nee Corradi) Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Tues., March 19, 2019, at age 98. Beloved wife of the late Woodrow Woody Kubala; dear mother of Kathy (Norris) McClintic and the late Kenny (Becky) Kubala; loving grandmother of Kerry (David) Townsend, Katie (Daniel) Salinas, Claire (James) Owen, Amy (Jerry) Lynch, Kelly (Paul) Mehan and Cassy (Ryan) Cook; dearest great-grandmother of Blair, Charlie, Paddy, Charlie, Bo, Nico, Cecile and Howie. Services: Funeral Mass at St. Monica Catholic Church, 12136 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141, on Sat., April 6 at 11:30 a.m. with visitation at church one hour prior to service. Interment St. Monica Cemetery. Lee's greatest joy came from spending time with her friends and family. Therefore, in lieu of flowers the family asks that you take time out of your day to do something special with your loved ones in Lee's memory. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019