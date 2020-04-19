Olive Lorene McNulty
McNulty, Olive Lorene (nee Anderson), April 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alured McNulty; loving mother of Dennis McNulty, Patrick McNulty, Timothy McNulty, Terrence McNulty, Mary Layton, and the late Keven McNulty & Daniel McNulty; dear mother-in-law of Franchon McNulty & Kelly Layton; cherished grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend to many. We'd like to thank Marvin and the rest of the staff at Marymount Manor for taking such good care of her. A service of Jay B. Smith Funeral Home.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.
