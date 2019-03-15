St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Resources
More Obituaries for Oliver Dulle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oliver Anthony Dulle Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Oliver Anthony Dulle Sr. Obituary
Dulle Sr., Oliver Anthony 98, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Beloved husband of 65 years to the late Mary Connie Dulle (nee Sandweg); loving father of Mary (J.H.) Douglass, Paul (Suzi), Peggy (Deacon Dennis) Barbero, Cathy, Oliver Skip, Tim (Pat), John (Joan), Jeanne (Jim) Moore, Pat (Terry) Blevins, Rose (Dan) Harris, Beth (Ray) Kaiser, and Bill (Kelly). Dear grandfather of 37 and great-grandfather of many. Oliver was a retired Executive of Union Electric (Ameren). Services: Funeral Mass Monday, March 18th, 10 a.m. at Immacolata Catholic Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2-6 p.m. Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now