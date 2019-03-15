|
Dulle Sr., Oliver Anthony 98, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Beloved husband of 65 years to the late Mary Connie Dulle (nee Sandweg); loving father of Mary (J.H.) Douglass, Paul (Suzi), Peggy (Deacon Dennis) Barbero, Cathy, Oliver Skip, Tim (Pat), John (Joan), Jeanne (Jim) Moore, Pat (Terry) Blevins, Rose (Dan) Harris, Beth (Ray) Kaiser, and Bill (Kelly). Dear grandfather of 37 and great-grandfather of many. Oliver was a retired Executive of Union Electric (Ameren). Services: Funeral Mass Monday, March 18th, 10 a.m. at Immacolata Catholic Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2-6 p.m. Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019