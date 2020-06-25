Dressel, Oliver D.

on June 20, 2020, at the age of 89. Loving father of Jerry (Joyce) Dressel and Connie Fehl; grandfather of Tina (Evan) Marks, Shelley (Brent) Lester, Keith (Jessica) Fehl and Heather Fehl; great-grandfather of Cole, Carter, Ashley, Oliver and Grayson. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Evelyn Dressel, parents John and Selma Dressel, and his brothers, John, Armin, Roy, Waldemar and his sister Selma Harris. Dear uncle, brother-in-law and friend of many.

Oliver attended Affton High School, obtained his BFChE from Missouri University Columbia and his MBA from Washington University. He served 2 years in the Army, stationed in Germany during the Korean War. His lifetime career was at Monsanto Chemical Company, was a lifelong member of St. Lucas United Church of Christ and contributed significantly to its programs as a Sunday School teacher, church council member and contributor of time and talents in many ways. He loved to travel and shared this love with his wife by producing numerous travelogues, which he presented to interested groups.

Services: Service at St. Lucas UCC Pavilion (located behind church) Saturday, June 27, 9:30 a.m. Interment will be private at St. Lucas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer's Association or St. Lucas UCC Perpetual Endowment Fund appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON.