Siebert, Oliver Walter Ollie Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday March 21, 2019. Born July 23, 1924.Preceded in death by his cherished wife of 69 years, Virginia; survived by his children, Jill (David) VonGruben, Lauren (Mark) Olesnicki, Marilyn Lindy (Jay) Huddleston, and Carrie (Mickey) Bernard; and grandchildren Kristen VonGruben, Tracy (Bob) Kaczmarczyk, Kelly (Shawn) Turner, William (Rachel) Huddleston, Lauramarie Olesnicki, John Oliver Huddleston, Alex, Margaret and Thomas Bernard: great grandchildren Carson Reel, and Nicholas Turner. Oliver was a proud WWll Purple Heart and French Legion of Honor Recipient, a Washington University teacher & alum, a Monsanto Fellow and President of Siebert Materials Engineering Inc., an engineer of numerous areas of Corrosion expertise, who loved his God, family, and country dearly. His family thanks everyone who tenderly took care of him, including many physicians at St. Luke's & St. Luke's Hospice. Services: Funeral Mass at Christ Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 415 Weidman Rd., Manchester, Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Visitation from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses and memorial contributions preferred, Washington University McKelvey School of Engineering, 1 Brookings Drive, P.O Box 1202 St. Louis, MO 63130, or St. Luke's Hospice, 101 St. Luke's Center Drive, Chesterfield, MO 63017. A service of SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guest book at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019