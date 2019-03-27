Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Oliver Walter "Oz" Siebert. View Sign

Siebert, Oliver Walter Oz Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, March 21, 2019. Born July 23, 1924. Preceded in death by his cherished wife of 69 years, Virginia F. Siebert (nee Turner), survived by his beloved children, Jill (David) VonGruben, Lauren (Mark) Olesnicki, Marilyn Lindy (Jay) Huddleston, and Carrie (Mickey) Bernard; and grandchildren, Kristen VonGruben, Kelly (Shawn) Turner, Tracy (Bob) Kaczmarczyk, William (Rachel) Huddleston, Lauramarie Olesnicki, John Oliver Huddleston, Alex, Margaret and Thomas Bernard: great grandchildren Carson Reel, Nicholas Turner; treasured Godfather of Sally Siemer Lartonoix; precious son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Oliver was a proud WWll Purple Heart, West Point Appointee, and Recipient of the French Legion of Honour. His studies began at Washington University and continued as a Cadet in the ASTP at Rolla & Nebraska during the war. After the war Oliver returned to Wash U, where Professor Raymond Tucker, Mechanical Engineering Chairman, soon Mayor of St. Louis, mentored Oliver as a Washington University graduate in electrical, chemical, mechanical engineering, doing his graduate work in metallurgical engineering at its Sever Institute of Technology. Oliver was a world- renowned materials engineering expert, and a specialist in the field of corrosion engineering and failure analysis. Siebert began his career at Carondelet Foundry in 1947, joined the faculty of Washington University in 1953, and in 1994 appointed Professor of Chemical Engineering. Oliver had 36 years of experience as a Senior Fellow with Monsanto. In 1985 he formed Siebert Materials Engineering, Inc. Siebert was a Life Fellow-ASME, AICHE, NACE & ACFE President. He was a visiting professor to universities in North America, Europe, and Asia. He taught at the University of Strasbourg, France, the University of Kyoto Japan, was a United Nations Visiting Scholar to Beijing Technology University in China and the University of Monterrey, Mexico. He was a designated United Nations consultant to the Peoples Republic of China. He was the author of more than 120 publications, holding 3 patents on welding processes. All paled when compared to his love of Ginnie, as they travelled the world. Oliver loved his God, family, and country dearly. Our family thanks Meg Nystrom, MSN, Hospice Nurse Ann, Dr. Jill Oberle, Kay Bieser, RN, Dr.Gregory Genova, Social Worker Sarah, Bath Aide Karla, St. Luke's Voted Top Doc James Esther, Drs. Chaudry, Davis, Fisher, Phillips, Schlafly, Simmons, Wegman, & Dr. James Bobrow & Dr. Robert Mueller. Our family thanks Dr. Ronald Leidenfrost and Dr. M'Liss Hudson for 28 more years of marriage. Thanks to all Siebert CGs, but especially Julie Welch, Myisha , Jacqueline, & Grace. Services: Funeral Mass at Christ Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 415 Weidman Rd., Manchester, Friday, March 29, 2019 Visitation 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. A service of SCHRADER Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, masses and memorial contributions preferred, Washington University McKelvey School of Engineering, or St. Luke's Hospice.









