Fain, Jr., Olivet Louis

Olivet L. Fain, Jr. passed away on August 17, 2019. He was born on August 17, 1949 in Poplar Bluff, MO to Olivet and Opal Fain. He is survived by his sons, David (Tina) Fain and Olivet Fain, III, and his siblings Charles (Candy), Doris and Bill (Karen) Fain and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Services: Memorial service is on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Grace Union Church, 3900 Union Rd. St. Louis, MO 63125.