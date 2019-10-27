Beckmann, Olivia Jane Dunn

95, died October 25, 2019, in Union, Missouri.

She was born in Imboden, Arkansas, on August 20, 1924 to Dr. Edwin Dunn and Olive Goss Dunn. She graduated from Sloan Hendrix Academy and in 1940 at age 16 left home for Blue Mountain College. She also attended Washington University Dental School before marrying Ralph C. Beckmann on February 28, 1947.

Olivia and her beloved spouse, Ralph (died February 17, 2012) lived in Kirkwood, Missouri, for many years before moving to a home they designed and built on a beautiful lake in Union. Olivia is survived by two daughters - Christy Beckmann (Jim Vykopal) of Kirkwood, Missouri, and Clair Beckmann (Ron Nixon) of Louisville, Colorado, and Sanibel, Florida. Olivia is also survived by her two granddaughters, Anya Vykopal and Callie Hass (Tom Hass).

Olivia was loved by all for her giving spirit and sunny disposition. She enjoyed reading, cooking, crossword puzzles, the Republican Women, her exercise group of 40 years in Union, and all things involving the outdoors and nature. No services will be held.