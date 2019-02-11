Adcock, Omia Pat (nee Conway) passed away January 28, 2019 after a long struggle with alzheimer's disease. Survived by husband William Adcock, son Jeffery Page, step-son Eric (Roselyn) Page, step-son Chuck (Sheila) Adcock, step-daughter Cindy O'Reilly (nee Adcock), brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law, and many grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Donald Page. Pat was excellent cook and her recipes which she freely shared have been enjoyed by many. She and Bill were active for many years in square dancing. Private Service to be held. Donation to an Alzheimer charity in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2019