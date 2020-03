Eason, Ora Antoinette "Toni"

84, most recently of Antoinette's Haunted History Tours, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 5:46 a.m., asleep at her home.

Services: Visitation will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to services at 7:00 p.m. at the Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, IL. Register book and on-line condolences may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com