Richardson, Ora T. (nee Tyler), of O'Fallon, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at the age of 77. Loving wife of the late Randle Richardson; beloved daughter of the late George W. Tyler and Vivian Elena Tyler; devoted mother of Chris Richardson and Scott Richardson; dear sister of Jean (L C Fortenberry) Tyler-Fortenberry; and is also survived by a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and many friends. Ora is also preceded in death by her brother, George W. Tyler. Ora enjoyed traveling and playing cards. She loved attending plays and supporting the arts. Ora was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. with a Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 a.m., Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO. Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Memorials to the donor's choice. Visit Baue.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 31, 2020.