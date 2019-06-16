McClellan III, Oral Skip passed peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019. Skip leaves behind Jacqueline, the love of his life and wife of 52 years, his family Cheryl and Lee, Carol and James, and Raye and John; grandchildren Kevin, Branden and Danielle, and Tre; great-granddaughter Keaghan - other family members and many friends. Skip was wellloved and will be missed by all who knew him. According to his wishes, he was cremated and fare-welled at a memorial service with military honors at Jefferson Barracks.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 16, 2019