Oral "Skip" McClellan III

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Oral "Skip" McClellan III.
Obituary
Send Flowers

McClellan III, Oral Skip passed peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019. Skip leaves behind Jacqueline, the love of his life and wife of 52 years, his family Cheryl and Lee, Carol and James, and Raye and John; grandchildren Kevin, Branden and Danielle, and Tre; great-granddaughter Keaghan - other family members and many friends. Skip was wellloved and will be missed by all who knew him. According to his wishes, he was cremated and fare-welled at a memorial service with military honors at Jefferson Barracks.

logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.