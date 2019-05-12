Wightman, Orrin Sage III on Friday, May 10, 2019. Husband of Letitia Lee Stephens Wightman; father of Letitia Ashley Wightman Scott (Robert) and Orrin Sage Wightman IV; grandfather of Letitia Lilly Wightman Scott and Eliza Harrington Scott; brother of Margaret Wightman Kobusch; uncle of Susan K. Werner, Richard B. Kobusch and Nicholas C. Kobusch. Services: The Funeral Service will be conducted at The Church of St. Michael & St. George, 6345 Wydown at Ellenwood, Clayton on Tuesday, May 14 at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow in the Great Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to The St. Louis Zoo, One Government Dr., St. Louis, MO 63110. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 12, 2019