St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Burial
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
Orval Lloyd "Papa" Henderson Jr.

Orval Lloyd "Papa" Henderson Jr. Obituary
Henderson, Orval Lloyd, Jr. Papa 88, passed Sunday, March 17, 2019 following a brief illness. He leaves his wife of 28 years, Martha (Kusiak) Henderson; stepdaughter Sarah Hansen; a sister, Judy Stock of Boonville, MO; and three grandchildren, Ian, Emma and Alyssa. He graduated from Central Methodist College in 1952, with an BA, and The University of Missouri in 1962, with a MA. He enlisted in the Missouri National Guard in 1948 retiring in 1990. Orval was an Assistant Director with the Missouri State Parks retiring in 1989. Besides love of his family, Orval's passion was history, especially history of the early Missouri Militia, now the Missouri National Guard. He also loved his 80-acre get-away just east of Cuba MO. Services: Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood, MO; visitation March 22, from 2-4 p.m., funeral at 4 p.m. Burial Saturday, March 23, at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Boonville, MO at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Missouri Militia Fund of The State Historical Society of Missouri, 1020 Lowry St., Columbia MO 65201.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019
