Schneider, Oscar Paul III

Passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sharon J. Schneider (nee Orth); loving father of Paul (Molly) Schneider and Christine (George) Dodgen; devoted grandfather of Jessica (Josh) Schneider, Nicholas Droege, Matthew Dodgen and Kevin Dodgen; dear great- grandfather of Caleb and Cadence; brother of David (Linda) Schneider, Gene (Elaine) Schneider and Darlene (David) Woody; dear uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Due to the current health concerns private services will be held. The family will have a public memorial gathering at a later date. Interment private at St. John United Church of Christ Cemetery (Manchester). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John United Church of Christ (Manchester). A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home & Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guest book at Schrader.com.