Thurman, Osceola

(nee Thomas), September 30th, 1911 to July 21, 2020, 108 years old. Became a Domestic Servant, her true calling. Served the Greenleaf family for three generations. Lived in the Mary Culver Home since February 2012. Survived by nephew Theodore Thomas and nieces Charlotte Thomas Reed and Denise Porter. Special friend of Michael C. Kearney Friend and inspiration to all she encountered.

Services: Visitation Tuesday, July 28, 10 a.m. until time of Service beginning at 11 a.m. at Bopp Chapel. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. www.boppchapel.com