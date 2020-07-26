1/1
Osceola Thurman
1911 - 2020
Thurman, Osceola

(nee Thomas), September 30th, 1911 to July 21, 2020, 108 years old. Became a Domestic Servant, her true calling. Served the Greenleaf family for three generations. Lived in the Mary Culver Home since February 2012. Survived by nephew Theodore Thomas and nieces Charlotte Thomas Reed and Denise Porter. Special friend of Michael C. Kearney Friend and inspiration to all she encountered.

Services: Visitation Tuesday, July 28, 10 a.m. until time of Service beginning at 11 a.m. at Bopp Chapel. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. www.boppchapel.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
BOPP CHAPEL
JUL
28
Service
11:00 AM
BOPP CHAPEL
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
