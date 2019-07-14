Kliethermes, Otto Frank of O'Fallon, MO, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Theresa M. Kliethermes; cherished son of the late Herman and Lena Kliethermes; devoted father of Kathleen (Kenneth) Wallace and Steve (Janet) Kliethermes; loving grandfather of Kenny Wallace, and Lena Wallace; dear brother of Delphine Schanzmeyer. Otto served in the U. S. Navy during WW II. He retired from Boeing after 39 years as a machinist, and was a member of IAM and AW Lodge #837 for over 65 years. Otto was a member of VFW Post 5077, and the Holy Name Society, St. Barnabas Catholic Church. Services: Vis. Sun., 7/14, 4 - 8pm, Baue O'Fallon, 311 Wood St. Svc., Mon., 7/15, 11 am, St. Barnabas Catholic Ch. Interment, St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Contact (636) 240-2242 or visit baue.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 14, 2019