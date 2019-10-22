St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Boning, Otto H.
Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Oct. 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Elaine Boning (nee Lindel) for 58 years; loving father of Steven (Valerie) Boning and Becky (Craig) Sucher; cherished grandfather of Erik (Molly Wilcox) Boning, Matthew (Laura Fritschle) Boning, Tyler and Abigail Sucher; dear brother of Ann Vollet and the late Joseph and John Boning; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Mr. Boning was a laboratory manager for Nordyne Corp., retiring after 58 years.
Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Thurs., Oct. 24, 9:15 a.m. to St. Francis of Assisi Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to appreciated. visitation Wed. 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019
