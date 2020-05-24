Otto Paul Blumfelder
Blumfelder, Otto Paul fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church on May 21, 2020. "Cheese and crackers!" Born 15 February 1920, Otto lived a life full of love and happiness for over a hundred years during very dynamic times, providing strength and stability to those in his life. Beloved husband of Helen M Blumfelder (nee Lyons) for 54 years; loving father of Dr. Theresa Blumfelder of Las Vegas, Nevada, Christina (Joseph) Nassif of St. Louis, Lia (Mike) Noreen of Lopez Island, Washington, and Timothy (Ann) Blumfelder of Huntsville, Alabama; proud grandfather of Meredith Nassif Doupe, Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Nassif, Paul (Ellen) Blumfelder and Elizabeth (Adam) Fiock; dear son of the late Otto J. and Anna (nee Bauer) Blumfelder; dear brother of the late Norman, Elmer, Milton, Dorothy and John; great grandfather, uncle, great-uncle, cousin, father-in-law, step-father and friend to many. Otto married Norma (nee Brady) Palliser July 20 2002. They were happily together until Norma passed away December 22 2012. Otto served as a Master Sergeant for the US Army in the Philippines during WWII. After the war, he worked for a short time as an auditor for the US Government at what had been the small arms plant at 4800 Goodfellow in St. Louis until he took a job as an auditor for Ralston Purina where he had a very successful 38 year career, retiring in February 1985 as Vice President, Insurance and Loss Prevention. Services: In celebration of Otto's life, there will be a memorial mass at a future date to be named. Entombment at Sts. Peter and Paul Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, masses preferred. There will be no visitation. A service of HOFFMEISTER COLONIAL Mortuary.


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.
