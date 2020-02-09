|
Tyrey, Owen Alvis
Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Beloved husband of 63 years to the late Virginia Ann Tyrey (nee Slezak); dear father of Renee (Curt Calvin) Kaempfe, Bret (Pamela) Tyrey and the late Owen Tyrey Jr.; grandfather of Derek (Tara) Kaempfe; great grandfather of Sophia, Lyla and Theodore; dear brother of Frances Moore, Donald (Sandy) Tyrey and Mary Jo (Ralph) Helton; loving uncle, brother-in-law and friend to many.
Services: Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Valley Park, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery, Valley Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Rd., Ballwin, Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guest book at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020