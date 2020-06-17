Oyama Momoko
Oyama, Momoko

Passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Beloved daughter of Reiko Oyama and Nobuyuki Oyama; loving sister of Sakura (Oliver McMillan) Oyama; beloved dog mother of Kuma. Momoko was a medical student at Washington University School of Medicine.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Thursday, June 18, 2 p.m. until the funeral service at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the APA of Missouri. Private interment.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 17, 2020.
