Richardson, Pamela A. "Dilla"
born April 4, unexpectedly passed away on Thurs., Oct. 17, 2019. She's survived by husband of 46 years, Dr. James "Turtle" Richardson, and only son Robin "RJ" Richardson. Grandma "MiMi" to Payton, Ellie, and Briana. The adopted daughter of the late Roy & Winnie Harrison in Amarillo, TX. She held double Masters degrees from Texas Tech and went on to build her successful Tax & Accounting practice that ran for 40 years.
Services: Visitation is 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Rosary service at 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Newcomer St Peters, 837 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., St Peters, MO 63376. A funeral Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Assumption Catholic Church, 403 N. Main St., O'Fallon, MO 63366. Contributions in Pam's name send to St Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019