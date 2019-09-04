|
|
Baur, Pamela Ann
(nee Pesselato) age 72, wife of John Baur; loving mother of John (Wendy), Christine Hawse (Jim), David, and Jeffrey (Lucy); loving Gramma to Kayla, John, Greg, Lena, Connor, Michael, Annelise, Noah, Amelia; beloved sister of Gene Pesselato (Julia), Kathleen (Penny) Helms, Lynda Todd, Oreste 'Ray' Pesselato (Carol) and the late Richard Pesselato (late Victoria); dear sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many. Passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 in St. Louis, MO. Pam retired from Southwesten Bell 20 years ago. She spent her retirement visiting with friends over lunch, attending her grandchildren's events, family gatherings, and reading/watching her favorite shows.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, September 6, 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Louis Zoo appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019