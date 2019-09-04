St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Baur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Ann Baur

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela Ann Baur Obituary

Baur, Pamela Ann

(nee Pesselato) age 72, wife of John Baur; loving mother of John (Wendy), Christine Hawse (Jim), David, and Jeffrey (Lucy); loving Gramma to Kayla, John, Greg, Lena, Connor, Michael, Annelise, Noah, Amelia; beloved sister of Gene Pesselato (Julia), Kathleen (Penny) Helms, Lynda Todd, Oreste 'Ray' Pesselato (Carol) and the late Richard Pesselato (late Victoria); dear sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many. Passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 in St. Louis, MO. Pam retired from Southwesten Bell 20 years ago. She spent her retirement visiting with friends over lunch, attending her grandchildren's events, family gatherings, and reading/watching her favorite shows.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, September 6, 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Louis Zoo appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now