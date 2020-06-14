Craig, Pamela Ann

(nee Loeffel), April 7, 1945 - June 2, 2020. Beloved Mother of Thomas M. Craig (Denise) and Stephanie A. Jenkins (Joshua); cherished Maw Maw of Kaelee, Nicholas and Kaitlyn; dear sister of Charles G. Loeffel (Patricia); Dog Mom to Molly, and a loyal friend to many. Pam was preceded by her husband of 50 years, Thomas L. Craig. She loved us all so much. We will miss her sweetness, sense of humor and laugh.

Services: A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date so we can all celebrate her life together.