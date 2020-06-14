Pamela Ann Craig
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Craig, Pamela Ann

(nee Loeffel), April 7, 1945 - June 2, 2020. Beloved Mother of Thomas M. Craig (Denise) and Stephanie A. Jenkins (Joshua); cherished Maw Maw of Kaelee, Nicholas and Kaitlyn; dear sister of Charles G. Loeffel (Patricia); Dog Mom to Molly, and a loyal friend to many. Pam was preceded by her husband of 50 years, Thomas L. Craig. She loved us all so much. We will miss her sweetness, sense of humor and laugh.

Services: A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date so we can all celebrate her life together.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved