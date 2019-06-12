Gausling, Pamela (nee Theby) On Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Fenton, MO. Beloved wife of the late Lee Gausling; dear mother of Jeffery Gausling, Susan (Nick) Vitale, and Andrew (Carly) Gausling, dear grandmother of Nicholas (Brittney), Sebastian (Stephanie), Jeremy, Alec, Kameron, Drew, Alex, and Caylee; dear greatgrandmother of Damien, Dorian, and Lilliana; dear sister of Steven (Vikki) and Maureen Arms. Dear aunt and friend to many. Memorial donations may be made to Circle of Concern Food Pantry. (112 St. Louis Ave., Valley Park, MO) Services: Visitation Thurs. 6/13, from 4-9pm, Service Fri., 6/14 at 9:45am, both at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES, 7027 Gravois Ave. (63116) Interment Jefferson Barracks.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 12, 2019