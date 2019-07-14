Terry, Parks Thornton John fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Beloved son of Richard T. Terry and Martha V. Wolfner; dear sister of Margaret Wolfner Terry; dear grandson of John Walter Wolfner, Sr. and the late Margaret Mary Fox Wolfner, Kent J. and Elizabeth C. Terry; dear nephew of Kent J. (Sylvia) Terry, Jr., Charles W. (Nancy) Terry, Margaret M. (Ian) Davies, John Walter Wolfner, Jr., Thomas P. Wolfner, Gregory F. (Terri) Wolfner, Mary R. Wolfner and the late Melinda A. Wolfner; our dear cousin, uncle and friend to many. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 18 at The Church of the Annunziata, 9305 Clayton Rd., Ladue, MO. In honor of Parks, memorials to the Churchill School or the Annunziata St. Vincent de Paul Society appreciated. Following Mass, family and friends are invited to a reception in the new lower Church Hall (Faris Hall). www.kriegshausermortuary.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 14, 2019