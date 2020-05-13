Pasqual A. "Pat" Miceli
1944 - 2020
Miceli, Pasqual A. "Pat" Born January 31, 1944 joined his wife Jeanne L. Miceli on May 9, 2020. Both are survived by their children Marnie Miceli-Clark (Steve), Angela Miceli (Bryon), Victoria Miceli and Anthony Miceli; their grandchildren Mackenzie Rose, Alyssa Rose, Mia Claire, Mason Anthony, Rocco Anthony and Dominic Daniel; sister Margaret (Peggy) Morley and his Aunt Mimi Mocciola; Born and raised in his North St. Louis County, he was a hot rod fanatic and proud Army Veteran who adored his family, extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a Veterans Foundation of your choice. Services: Visitation at Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Ann, MO 63074, Friday, May 15, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, there will be a max of 10 people inside the funeral home at a time, with one person in / one " person out rotation. We will be doing a FINAL CRUISE for PatSaturday, May 16th, leaving St. Charles Community College "BlueLot at 11:00 a.m. Cruise route will be handed out on Saturday. www.colliersfuneralhome.com


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
COLLIER'S FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
COLLIER'S FUNERAL HOME
3400 NORTH LINDBERGH BLVD
Saint Ann, MO 63074-2103
(314) 298-1212
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 12, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Ang
Friend
May 11, 2020
Dear Marnie, Angie, Tori & Anthony,

My heart goes out to all of you. Your dad will always be looking after all of you. You all were his life and the love he gave to all of you was endless. He will be deeply missed. You all can lean on me anytime of the day or night.

Love Aunt Phyllis
Phyllis Miceli-Barnes
Family
May 11, 2020
I did not know Pat, but I know his son Anthony. A man is reflected often in his children and, knowing Anthony, I have no doubt Pat was a mountain of a man. Condolences from the Haley family.
Matthew Haley
Friend
May 11, 2020
Marnie, Angie, Tori & Anthony I Hope you find comfort in all the wonderful memories you have of your dad. He was such a good guy. I am so blessed to have called him friend for 59 years. He will truly be missed.
Aunt Patti
