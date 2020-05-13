Miceli, Pasqual A. "Pat" Born January 31, 1944 joined his wife Jeanne L. Miceli on May 9, 2020. Both are survived by their children Marnie Miceli-Clark (Steve), Angela Miceli (Bryon), Victoria Miceli and Anthony Miceli; their grandchildren Mackenzie Rose, Alyssa Rose, Mia Claire, Mason Anthony, Rocco Anthony and Dominic Daniel; sister Margaret (Peggy) Morley and his Aunt Mimi Mocciola; Born and raised in his North St. Louis County, he was a hot rod fanatic and proud Army Veteran who adored his family, extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a Veterans Foundation of your choice. Services: Visitation at Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Ann, MO 63074, Friday, May 15, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, there will be a max of 10 people inside the funeral home at a time, with one person in / one " person out rotation. We will be doing a FINAL CRUISE for PatSaturday, May 16th, leaving St. Charles Community College "BlueLot at 11:00 a.m. Cruise route will be handed out on Saturday. www.colliersfuneralhome.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 13, 2020.