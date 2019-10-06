Pasquale Maratta

Service Information
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO
63109
(314)-832-7770
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Obituary
Maratta, Pasquale

passed away peacefully on Sat., Oct. 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of the late Sharon (nee' Salamone) Maratta; loving father of Rosalia (Robert) Tillman and Gina Gianino; former father-in-law of Charles Gianino; dear grandfather of Sharon Harper, Andrea Tillman, & Robert Tillman; great grandfather of Joshua Brown; dear brother of Vincenza Maratta and the late Rafaele Maratta; dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin, and a dear friend to many.

Services: Vis. Wed., Oct. 9, 4-8pm, at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 63109. A Celebration of Pasquale's Life Thurs., Oct. 10, 10am at the funeral home. Int J.B. National Cemetery. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019
