Patricia A. "Pat" Beck
Beck, Patricia A. "Pat"

(nee Callanan) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Daughter of the late Lawrence and Letitia Callanan; dear ex-spouse to the late Edward W.; dearest mother to Edward L.(Kimberly S.) and the late Lawrence P. (Colleen Roch); grandmother to Lawrence P., Zachary E., & Hannah K.; sister of the late Thomas J. Callanan Sr., and Letitia C. Callanan-Cox, and sister-in law of E. Thomas Cox, Harriet Ojile, Diane Beck, and the Late Roger P. Beck and Gordon D. Beck; dear aunt to Douglas P., Daniel D., Jennifer E. Pointer(Grant), Lawrence T. Callanan, and the late Thomas J. Callanan Jr.; step-aunt to Jacqueline Cox, Kevin Cox, and the late Erin Cox; dear cousin of the Callanan, Burlew, Reagan, Fitzgerald, Katke, Thornton, Tate, Sargent, Dallas, Begley, Noecker, Smith, Price, Schafer, Heiger, Foley, Collom, Dickens, Sieve, Spellman and Wittich families and a special friend to Jane Schneider and many others. Pat was a member of United Association of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local #562.

Services: Funeral Friday, October 2, 10:00 a.m. at HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd. (Florissant). Interment Calvary Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 4:00 - 8:00 p.m.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 831-3100
