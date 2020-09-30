Beck, Patricia A. "Pat"

(nee Callanan) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Daughter of the late Lawrence and Letitia Callanan; dear ex-spouse to the late Edward W.; dearest mother to Edward L.(Kimberly S.) and the late Lawrence P. (Colleen Roch); grandmother to Lawrence P., Zachary E., & Hannah K.; sister of the late Thomas J. Callanan Sr., and Letitia C. Callanan-Cox, and sister-in law of E. Thomas Cox, Harriet Ojile, Diane Beck, and the Late Roger P. Beck and Gordon D. Beck; dear aunt to Douglas P., Daniel D., Jennifer E. Pointer(Grant), Lawrence T. Callanan, and the late Thomas J. Callanan Jr.; step-aunt to Jacqueline Cox, Kevin Cox, and the late Erin Cox; dear cousin of the Callanan, Burlew, Reagan, Fitzgerald, Katke, Thornton, Tate, Sargent, Dallas, Begley, Noecker, Smith, Price, Schafer, Heiger, Foley, Collom, Dickens, Sieve, Spellman and Wittich families and a special friend to Jane Schneider and many others. Pat was a member of United Association of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local #562.

Services: Funeral Friday, October 2, 10:00 a.m. at HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd. (Florissant). Interment Calvary Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 4:00 - 8:00 p.m.