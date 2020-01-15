|
Cinciripini, Patricia A.
(nee Kroell), on January 10, 2020. Beloved mother of Tom (Lisa), Lou (Carolina) and Ken Cinciripini; loving grandmother of Jake and Kyle Cinciripini; former wife of Alfred Cinciripini; our dear cousin and friend. Services: Memorial visitation will be held Thursday, January 16, 5 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7 p.m. at KUTIS SOUTH COUTNY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. Masses preferred, or contributions to Happy Hearts appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020