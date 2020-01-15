St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Patricia A. Cinciripini

Patricia A. Cinciripini Obituary

Cinciripini, Patricia A.

(nee Kroell), on January 10, 2020. Beloved mother of Tom (Lisa), Lou (Carolina) and Ken Cinciripini; loving grandmother of Jake and Kyle Cinciripini; former wife of Alfred Cinciripini; our dear cousin and friend. Services: Memorial visitation will be held Thursday, January 16, 5 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7 p.m. at KUTIS SOUTH COUTNY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. Masses preferred, or contributions to Happy Hearts appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020
