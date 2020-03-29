Glaser, Patricia A.

March 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jerry Kaiser and the late Buddy Glaser; dear mother of Larry R. (Lindy Snider) Kaiser, MD, Allan B. (Kim) Kaiser, and Janet E. Kaiser; loving grandmother of Jon (Connor Sullivan) Kaiser, Jeff (Peter Murphy) Kaiser, Garrett Snider, Grace Snider, Caroline Snider, Daniel Kaiser, Jennifer Kaiser, David Kaiser, and Lauren Blocker; dear great-grandmother of Charlotte Kaiser and Ava Bellantoni; beloved sister of the late Joyce (the late Harold) Yalem and the late Irma Blank. Dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Private family services. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Jerry Kaiser and Irma Blank Cancer Research Fund, C/O The Foundation for Barnes Jewish Hospital, 1001 Highlands Plaza Drive West, Suite 140, St. Louis, MO, 63110.

