Patricia A. Hackmeyer
Hackmeyer, Patricia A.

(nee Reitz), born December 14, 1936 to Annie A. (Frerking) Reitz and John H. Reitz, Sr. in Maplewood, MO, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Preceded in death by her parents, brother John H. Reitz, Jr., and daughter Kelly Hackmeyer. Loving mother of Drew Hackmeyer (Michele) and Caroline Hackmeyer (Brett), cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. 1954 graduate of Maplewood High School.

Patricia was a fierce and feisty lady, who loved needlecraft, quilt-design, baking, and reading. Determined to live on her own terms, she pursued these interests with great joy despite the physical limitations of severe rheumatoid arthritis. Her zest for life inspired everyone who had the privilege to know her.

In lieu of flowers, please give a gift in Patricia's name to The Arthritis Foundation.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 30, 2020.
