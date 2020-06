Hawn, Patricia A.

(nee Fitzgibbon) Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William A. Hawn Sr.; dear mother of Maggie and Billy Hawn. Our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend.

Services: Private services were held. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the ALS Foundation appreciated. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE.