Heusack, Patricia A. (nee Lawler) Born April 1, 1929, in St. Louis, Missouri. Pat passed away peacefully at home on February 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Henry J. Heusack, and loving mother of Ellen H. Allen (Michael); doting grandmother of Elizabeth P. Allen; dear aunt of eight. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph J. and Lela K. Lawler, and her brother Terrence. Pat spent the majority of her working career with Monsanto Company, and fondly remembered the many friendships made there and at earlier workplaces. Services: Pat's cremated remains will be interred at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, alongside those of Henry. No memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Villa Duchesne , 801 South Spoede Road, St. Louis, Missouri 63132.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2019