Hunstein, Patricia A. resting in the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Beloved daughter of Conrad Pat and Margrete (nee Meyer) Hunstein; loving sister of Lester (the late Marge) Hunstein, Glenn Hunstein and the late Stanley Hunstein; dearest sister-in-law of Mary Ann Hunstein; our dear aunt, great-aunt, great-great aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Humane Society of Missouri, 1201 Macklind Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63110 or any Veterans organization are appreciated. Online guestbook and condolences may be found at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2019