Kniepmann, Patricia A. 'Theresa'

(nee Robben) age 79, of Breese and formerly of Germantown and Osage Beach, MO, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon.

Loving Mother of Sheila (Dr. Bret, DDS) Gruender of Highland, Sharon (Jerry) Henrichs of Germantown, and Rodney (Lynda) Kniepmann of Ballwin, MO; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Vera Case; and beloved sister and sister-in-law.

Services: Funeral Mass Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown. Interment St. Boniface Cemetery in Germantown. Visitation Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown. Memorials to American Parkinson's Disease Association and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home in Germantown who is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com