Knott, Patricia A. 81, fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church April 18. Beloved wife of the late Charles C. Knott. Beloved mother of Brian (Marla) Knott, Catherine (Joe) Adlon, Nancy (Ron) Flamm and Dale (Christina) Knott. Beloved grandmother of Andie, Christian, Anna, Madison, Elizabeth, Joseph and Charlotte. Our dear sister, aunt, cousin and friend of many. Services: Mass 10 am Fri. Immaculate Conception Church (Arnold). Visitation Thurs. 4 - 8 Jay B. Smith Funeral Home (Fenton). www.jaybsmith.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019