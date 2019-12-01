|
Millslagle, Patricia A. "Pat"
(nee Trunko) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, November 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roland "Rich" Millslagle; dearest mom of David (Jan), Dan (Katie) Millslagle and the late Debra Agne; dear grandma of Jennifer Hausel, Jim (Charlotte) Millslagle, Dawn Bird and Matthew Millslagle; big grandma of Rhiannon Hausel, Selene Millslagle and Deanna Bollinger; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, December 4, 9:30 a.m. to St. Matthias Church, 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Wreaths Across America appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019