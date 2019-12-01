St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Patricia A. "Pat" Millslagle

Patricia A. "Pat" Millslagle Obituary

Millslagle, Patricia A. "Pat"

(nee Trunko) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, November 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roland "Rich" Millslagle; dearest mom of David (Jan), Dan (Katie) Millslagle and the late Debra Agne; dear grandma of Jennifer Hausel, Jim (Charlotte) Millslagle, Dawn Bird and Matthew Millslagle; big grandma of Rhiannon Hausel, Selene Millslagle and Deanna Bollinger; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, December 4, 9:30 a.m. to St. Matthias Church, 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Wreaths Across America appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019
