Mohrmann, Patricia A. (nee Ortolf), Monday, June 3, 2019; beloved wife of the late Walter Mohrmann; dear mother of Tim (late Debbie) Mohrmann, Donna Harralston, Steven (Toni) Mohrmann and the late Michael (Cindy) Mohrmann; loving grandmother of Heather (Derek), Amanda (Mike), Dennis (Sarah), Jessica, Mathew (Robin) and Scott (Kate); dear greatgrandmother of Alex, Michael, Cassidy, Dakota, Evelyn, Branson and Barrett and with one more gift from heaven on the way; dear sister of late Brenda (late Tony) and late Madeline (Nick), aunt to many and friend to all. She was a member of VBOB, , Aux of the EX POW's and Gold Star Wives. Services: Burial from Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St.; 63109, Friday, June 7th, 10:00 am with a procession to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Hoffmeister Colonial. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 5, 2019