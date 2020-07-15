Moore, Patricia A.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, July 13, 2020. Dear daughter of the late John W. "Will" and Ruth (nee Burns) Moore; dear sister and sister-in-law of Mary (Tom) McFarlane, Maggie Moore, Teri (the late Len) Kohnen and the late Jim (Dana) Moore; beloved aunt of Joe (Amelia), Laura, Diane and Kathryn Kohnen and Patrick (Mallory), Daniel and Joey Moore; dear great-aunt of Leonard and Maeve Kohnen and Wesley and Archer Moore; dear cousin and friend.

Services: There will be no visitation. Funeral Mass on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church, 11011 Mueller Rd., 63123. Masks must be worn in church. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses or contributions to St. Simon the Apostle. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.