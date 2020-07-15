1/
Patricia A. Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Moore, Patricia A.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, July 13, 2020. Dear daughter of the late John W. "Will" and Ruth (nee Burns) Moore; dear sister and sister-in-law of Mary (Tom) McFarlane, Maggie Moore, Teri (the late Len) Kohnen and the late Jim (Dana) Moore; beloved aunt of Joe (Amelia), Laura, Diane and Kathryn Kohnen and Patrick (Mallory), Daniel and Joey Moore; dear great-aunt of Leonard and Maeve Kohnen and Wesley and Archer Moore; dear cousin and friend.

Services: There will be no visitation. Funeral Mass on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church, 11011 Mueller Rd., 63123. Masks must be worn in church. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses or contributions to St. Simon the Apostle. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved