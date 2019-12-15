|
Moser, Patricia A.
(nee Schodrowski), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, December 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Dennis Moser for 54 years; beloved mother of Dennis II (Jenni), Jeff (Alicia), Michael (Amy) and Steven (Sara) Moser; dear grandma of Blake, Brianna, Sterling, Dennis III, Myles, Andrew, Liam, Scarlett and Charlie; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Tuesday, December 17, 5-9 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery, Wednesday, 11:15 a.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019