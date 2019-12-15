St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:15 AM
J.B. National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Moser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Moser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Moser Obituary

Moser, Patricia A.

(nee Schodrowski), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, December 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Dennis Moser for 54 years; beloved mother of Dennis II (Jenni), Jeff (Alicia), Michael (Amy) and Steven (Sara) Moser; dear grandma of Blake, Brianna, Sterling, Dennis III, Myles, Andrew, Liam, Scarlett and Charlie; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Tuesday, December 17, 5-9 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery, Wednesday, 11:15 a.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now