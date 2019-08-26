|
Nappier, Patricia A.
(nee Berra), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, August 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Nappier; dear mother of Michael (Julie), Tom (Donna) and David (Tracey Eppers) Nappier and Ann Marie (Dr. Joseph) Polizzi; loving grandmother of Kayla (Jeremy), Madeline, Caitlin (Kyle), Mariah, Grace, Mark, Tommy, Annamarie (Jacob), Mary, Ava, Josie, Mitchell and Joey; dear great-grandmother of Peyton, Sophia and Grayson; dear sister of Lance (Julie) Berra; dear sister-in-law of Marilyn (the late Klagert) Dickerson and the late Elizabeth (Lee) Jones; dear cousin-in-law of Mary Grace (Tom) Frieburghaus; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, August 29, 9:30 a.m. to St. Mark Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Mrs. Nappier was a long time teacher at Mary Queen of the Universe Mini School. Contributions to Ovarian Cancer Society or St. Mark School. Visitation Wednesday, 3-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 26, 2019