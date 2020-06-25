Patricia A. Reed
Reed, Patricia A.

(nee Roussin) Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Fortified with the Sacraments Of Holy Mother Church. Cherished wife of the late John W. Reed. Dear mother of Maureen (Chuck) Hart, Katherine (Timothy) Mayer, and the late Terence (Mary) Reed. Loving grandmother of Joshua (Amber) Hart, Erin Reed, and Jonathan Hart. Dear cousin of Sr. Mary Lou Roussin, C.P.P.S. Our dear friend of many.

Services: A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 26 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church. Inurnment will be Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The APA, 1705 S., Hanley Rd., St. Louis MO 63144 or to The American Parkinson's Disease Association of Greater St. Louis Chapter, 1415 Elbridge Payne Rd., Suite 150, Chesterfield, MO 63017.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 25, 2020.
