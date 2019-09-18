Rimmel, Patricia A.

Age 75, passed away Saturday, 9/14, following a brief illness. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Dorothy (nee Trojanowski). She is survived by her brother Kenneth (Debbie) Rimmel; nephew Daniel (Stacey) Ruiz; and great nephew George. In lieu of flowers, memorials to or Ranken Jordan.

Services: Visitation Fri. 9/20, from 4-8pm at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home (7027 Gravois). Friends and family to gather Sat. 9/21 at 1:30pm at Ziegenhein to drive to New St. Marcus Cemetery.