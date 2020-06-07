Roberts, Patricia A.

(nee Jauernig), entered into rest on Friday, June 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward P. Roberts; loving mother of Ed "Butch" Roberts, Susan (Tom) Coley, and the late David Roberts, Becky (Survived by Marty) Cavatairo, Debbie (survived by Don) Hulen and Dan Roberts; our dear grandma, great-grandma, sister, sister-in- law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Friday, June 12, 10 a.m. Interment private, J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association greatly appreciated. Visitation Thursday, from 4-8 p.m.