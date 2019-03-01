|
Steiner, Patricia A. (nee Winegardner) entered into rest on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. Steiner; loving mother of Mark (Laura) Steiner, Beth (the late John) Skaggs, Elaine (Mark) Panek and Joseph (Robyn) Steiner; cherished grandmother of Madison, Jason, Jorden (Michael), Hailey, Danny, Nathan and TJ; great-grandmother of Eli Joseph and Ethan John. Our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, March 4, 9:30 a.m. until time of service 11:30 a.m. Interment JB National Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019