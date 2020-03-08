|
Rettinger, Patricia Adeline
(nee' Gutzler) of St. Louis, MO, passed away peacefully, on March 4, 2020, at Brookdale-Rosehill Senior Living Center in Shawnee, KS. She was 84 years old.
Patricia was born in the city of St Louis on March 25, 1935. She spent her early years on the Northside of St. Louis and eventually graduated from Southwest High School. She attended college at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, MO. While there, she met Donald H. Rettinger, and they fell in love. They were married August 4, 1956 in St Louis, MO. Their union produced one son, Steven D. Rettinger, M.D. of Shawnee, KS. They were divorced in 1983. She spent the remainder of her years in South St. Louis County, where she was employed as a reliable clerk and secretary in several medical offices. She was also active in her church, St. John's United Church of Christ, in South County. She loved her dogs: Choo-Choo, Cinnamon, and Abby. And she was very close to her son, Steven.
She was preceded in death by her former husband (Donald) and her granddaughter (Micalla), and she is survived by her son (Steven), two granddaughters (Maria and Ellayna), and a great-granddaughter (Liliana).
Services: Funeral Services will be held at Kutis Funeral Home Affton Chapel on Friday, March 13, 2020. Visitation will commence at 9:00 a.m., with a memorial service to follow at 10:00 a.m. She will be interred at Lakewood Cemetery in Affton. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to the Missouri Humane Society.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020