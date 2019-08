Anthony, Patricia 'Pat' Ann

Pat Anthony passed August 14, 2019, age 83. A strong person of faith, who enjoyed serving others. Proceeded in death by husband, Donald; survived by sons, Dane, Rocky, Dean & grandchildren Tyler, Caitlin, Kyle, Hope, and Hudson.

Services: Saturday, August 31, 2019 (10am), Parkway Baptist Church: 12465 Olive Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63141. Memorial Gifts may be given in her name to the Humane Society of Missouri - http://hsmo.org